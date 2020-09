We knew it wouldn't be long after Lucid started marketing its upcoming Air electric car that Tesla would have to go back to bat to beat it. The Air has specs that are way beyond the current Model S, such as a 520-mile range and a sub-10-second quarter-mile time.

And, unlike other startups, Lucid has already proven these numbers publically. Moreover, some of its specs stand to improve before launch, and now they'll have to, in order to keep up with Tesla.