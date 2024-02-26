Wave Of Distracted Driving Fatalities Blamed On Cell Phone Use

The instances of cell phone use behind the wheel grew alarmingly during the pandemic and contributed to growing rates of on-road deaths in America. New data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), which develops driver tracking apps for insurers, sheds light onto just how alarming the trend has become.

“By almost every metric CMT measures, distracted driving is more present than ever on US roadways,” the company wrote in a recent report. “Drivers are spending more time using their phones while driving and doing it on more trips. Drivers interacted with their phones on nearly 58 percent of trips in 2022.”