Waymo Admits It's Autonomous Cars Rely On Low Pay Workers Overseas To Bail Them Out Of AI Confusion

Waymo admitted its robotaxis aren’t always fully driving themselves. When the cars run into an unusual situation, remote human drivers often step in to help, according to chief safety officer Mauricio Peña.
The company confirmed during a recent Senate hearing that some of these remote operators are in the U.S., but plenty are contractors working overseas — including in the Philippines.
Lawmakers questioned if the distance could create a safety issue and if the cars are actually autonomous.
