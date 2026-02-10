Waymo Admits It's Autonomous Cars Rely On Low Pay Workers Overseas To Bail Them Out Of AI Confusion

Agent009 submitted on 2/10/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:58:44 PM

Views : 780 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: ktla.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Waymo admitted its robotaxis aren’t always fully driving themselves. When the cars run into an unusual situation, remote human drivers often step in to help, according to chief safety officer Mauricio Peña.
 
The company confirmed during a recent Senate hearing that some of these remote operators are in the U.S., but plenty are contractors working overseas — including in the Philippines.
 
Lawmakers questioned if the distance could create a safety issue and if the cars are actually autonomous.


Read Article


Waymo Admits It's Autonomous Cars Rely On Low Pay Workers Overseas To Bail Them Out Of AI Confusion

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)