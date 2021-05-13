Waymo And Uber Can't Wait To Ditch Drivers And Let You Ride Share In An Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous rideshare rivals Waymo and Cruise have both reportedly applied for permits to charge passengers for self-driving rides in the San Francisco Bay area. The applications are still under review but could be a major step toward autonomous rideshare vehicles operating as commonplace soon.



Waymo was launched in 2009 by Google’s parent company Alphabet, Inc., as a self-driving car project. In 2016, the Google project was officially renamed Waymo, derived from “a new way forward in mobility.” Since then, Waymo has tested its various self-driving vehicles in several states. Furthermore, it has been charging driverless rides for people in Chandler, Arizona, since 2019, apart from a slight halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.



