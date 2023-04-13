Waymo Cars Sidelined In San Francisco - Unable To Navigate The Fog

Google self-driving technology unit Waymo said on Wednesday that some of its vehicles in San Francisco encountered dense fog and briefly pulled over to the side of the road.

The incident, which occurred at around 6.00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, impeded some traffic movement before the cars moved out of the area as the fog began to clear, Waymo said.

“We have software updates planned to improve our fog and parking performance to address such situations in the future,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.