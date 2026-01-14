Waymo Crashes In To Woman - Has No Idea How To Contact Google To Report The Accident

She wasn’t hurt, but she was definitely stuck. A frustrated Atlanta woman took to TikTok while parked on the side of a freeway for an hour after a crash allegedly involving a driverless Waymo, while an officer tried to figure out what the procedure even is. The viral clip from Destini (@chosendesserts) is a perfect and terrible clash of “present meets future.” It appears that her car and the autonomous taxi vehicle collided last week. Except instead of exchanging insurance info with the other driver and filing a police report at the scene, there was no one for her or law enforcement personnel to talk to.



