A Waymo driverless taxi caused a backup at a bustling fast food drive-thru in Santa Monica Monday evening.

Videos shared with KTLA show the autonomous vehicle stalled out in the middle of the drive-thru entrance at Chick-fil-A, causing a larger-than-usual line for waiting customers.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a Chick-fil-A on Lincoln Blvd., according to Chris Kellogg, who was among those waiting for the self-driving vehicle to self-drive its way back onto the street.