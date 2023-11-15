Waymo Faces Uphill Battle From Unions In New York for Self Driving Services

Waymo has ramped up its lobbying for its self-driving car technology, ahead of the New York legislative session that will determine the future of autonomous vehicles in the Empire State amid labor concerns about potential job losses and their safety.



The company, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., will begin testing up to five specially equipped Jaguars in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) hometown of Buffalo early next year. Success could pave the way for driverless vehicles to operate commercially without someone behind the wheel since such cars first hit the streets of New York in 2017.



“As we scale up our fully autonomous ride-hailing service in San Francisco, Metro Phoenix, Los Angeles, Austin, and beyond, we’re excited to perform this testing in parallel,” the company said in a Nov. 6 blog post.





