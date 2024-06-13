Waymo Forced To Recall Self Driving Taxis Because They Keep Running Into Telephone Poles

Waymo was forced to issue its second recall ever after one of its robotaxis in Phoenix, Arizona, hit a telephone pole, and another car stuck behind it moments later. The problem showed that relying on high-definition maps for autonomous driving might not pan out. This gives Tesla's vision-only alternative an unexpected boost. There are roughly two trends in autonomous driving, and one appears to be losing the game. Most companies involved in vehicle autonomy believe that adding more sensors of various types improves accuracy and safety. Robotaxi companies are the best example, with their cars crammed with massive sensor arrays comprising radars, lidars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors. These companies rely on high-definition map data to offer precision positioning.



