Waymo Founder Trashes Tesla Safety As His Own Vehicles Illegally Ignore School Buses

Waymo founder John Krafcik made headlines this week with claims that Tesla’s cameras-only approach to Full Self Driving was “myopic,” but the self-driving taxis from the company he helped found keep illegally passing school buses – and putting kids at risk.

Despite several attempts to correct the potentially dangerous problem with fresh software updates, the Austin Independent School District (ISD) in Austin, Texas says that Waymo’s autonomous rideshare vehicles are still illegally passing school buses.



The school district claims that latest recorded incident of a Waymo robotaxi illegally passing a school bus happened just two days after the latest software recall Waymo says they conducted was completed. That apparent failure has become a significant source of frustration for the Austin ISD, who is calling for Waymo to cease operations in Austin.