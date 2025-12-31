Waymo Now Paying Gig Workers To Close Doors On Driverless Robotaxis

Multiple companies are touting a future filled with autonomous vehicles that make pick-ups and drop-offs pretty much everywhere in the world. But until that happens, Waymo, the leader among robotaxi companies, has to deal with an old-school problem that few probably imagined would need fixing: doors that aren’t closed properly.
 
The Alphabet-owned autonomous vehicle ride-sharing operator uses Jaguar I-Pace EVs exclusively for public rides, which have traditional doors that need to be closed by a human being. No fancy motors or actuators. And for safety reasons, a Waymo robotaxi will not move an inch if one of its doors isn’t closed all the way.


