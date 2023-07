Waymo is delaying its development of autonomous trucking technologies so it can focus on its ride-hailing service, Waymo One.

In a blog post, the company said that “given the tremendous momentum and substantial commercial opportunity we’re seeing on the ride-hailing front,” it believes that focusing on Waymo One is the best thing. It added that it sees significant business growth in this sector as well as increased rider demand in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.