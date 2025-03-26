Waymo Racked Up $65,000 In Parking Tickets In San Francisco Alone In 2024

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:00:09 AM

Views : 518 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

$65,065 in fines is what Waymo paid to the city of San Francisco last year. The autonomous taxi company's 300+ car fleet racked up an astonishing 589 parking tickets, according to the Washington Post. Violations included disobeying street cleaning restrictions, parking in prohibited areas, like loading zones, as well as obstructing traffic. The company, meanwhile, asserted that many parking citations occurred during the times it was picking up or dropping off passengers and that the cars are taking the safest course of action to accomplish this.

Read Article


Waymo Racked Up $65,000 In Parking Tickets In San Francisco Alone In 2024

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)