Waymo Recalls 1,200 Accident Prone Robotaxis

Waymo is having some trouble with its autonomous tech. The ride-hailing company has recalled 1,212 vehicles to address problems with minor collisions. It seems the driverless taxis have issues identifying certain obstacles. And it's not a problem relegated to certain vehicles in certain areas—the recall covers a vast majority of Waymo's fleet operating in several major cities.
 
The good news is that the issue apparently involves low-speed impacts. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Waymo vehicles running the fifth-generation Automated Driving System (ADS) software have trouble "with stationary and semi-stationary objects such as gates and chains."


