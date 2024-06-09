Waymo RoboTaxi Safety Data Shows It Is 4 Times Safer Than YOU On The Road

Waymo is the first robotaxi service that offers transparent data of its safety records through a new safety data hub. According to the portal, Waymo robotaxis completed about 22 million miles of autonomous driving rides. In Phoenix and San Francisco, where 21 million miles were driven autonomously, injury-reported-crash rates are almost four times lower than human drivers. Tesla is painting itself as an autonomous driving and artificial intelligence company. Its strategy has been changed to reflect this ethos, and Tesla announced the launch of a robotaxi on October 10. The EV maker claims its vehicles will soon become autonomous and that its Full Self-Driving software is the most advanced in the world. Tesla FSD is still listed on the company's website as a Level-2 driver assistance system, but Tesla is adamant that it could turn into a Level-4 or even Level-5 system with a flip of a switch.



Read Article