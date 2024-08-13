Waymo Robotaxis Are Going On Honking Sprees At 4 AM In San Francisco

On June 25, Waymo opened its robotaxis’ doors to anyone in San Francisco. Previously, Waymo’s funny-looking, self-driving Jaguar I-Paces were only available to people on a waitlist. But now anyone in San Francisco can download the app and hail their own robotic chauffeur. Even though it’s only been a couple of months, the now-widely available Waymo cars are aggravating the neighbors by beeping incessantly at four o’clock in the morning. In between rides, many Waymo taxis return to the same parking lot to “rest,” while they wait to be hailed yet again. That parking lot sits between several apartment buildings and the taxis will beep at each other throughout the night, keeping the neighbors awake. “The cars are robotic and they’re honking at each other, and there’s no one in the cars when it’s happening,” Chris Cherry, a San Francisco resident, told NBC Bay Area.



