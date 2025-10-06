Waymo Suspends Service In Parts Of Los Angeles And San Francisco Because California's Governor Won't Control Violence

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary, has suspended its driverless taxi operations in parts of Los Angeles and San Francisco amid violent protests linked to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the state.

The suspensions came after several Waymo Jaguar I-Pace robotaxis were vandalized and set ablaze during the demonstrations.

Protests erupted in Los Angeles and San Francisco in response to the Trump administration’s immigration raids, which ultimately resulted in California Governor Gavin Newsom calling the White House’s deployment of National Guard troops unconstitutional.