Alphabet's (GOOGL.O), opens new tab self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday its vehicles will be back in New York City next month for autonomous testing, as it continues to scale operations in the U.S.

The race to deploy robotaxis is picking up pace as Waymo expands testing and Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab prepares to begin limited trials of its autonomous taxi service with as few as 10 cars this weekend — a sign of growing momentum in self-driving vehicle development.