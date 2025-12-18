Waymo's Software Fix To Protect School Children Fails To Correct The Problem

Any decent human being would take extra care around children while behind the wheel of a 4,800-pound machine. However, driverless taxis weren't waiting around for any yellow bus running a drop-off route. Waymo issued a software recall last week because its vehicles were driving past stopped school buses despite initially stopping when buses were stopped with their lights flashing and stop arms extended. It turns out the fix didn't fix a thing.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall impacts 3,067 of Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace SUVs fitted with its fifth-generation Automated Driving System software. Regulators began investigating the issue in October. The driverless taxi service claims that all affected electric vehicles received a software update on November 5.







