We Are Still Trying To Figure Out How A Brand New Mazda CX-5 Did THIS In A Drive Through

Drive-thrus are apparently very dangerous places. You buy some fast food, you get a coffee, and you flip over. At least, that is the worst-case scenario, and the driver of a Mazda CX-5 has one hell of a tale to tell.

The incident took place in Londonderry, New Hampshire, right at the entrance of a drive-thru, near a gas station. The Londonderry Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, captioning the post with humor: "Life happens, but coffee helps." It would have probably helped, but the driver did not get there.

The Mazda CX-5 they were driving now lays on one side as if it's taking a nap. Of course, the drive-thru is no place for a nap, and that's not why it ended up in that very unusual position.