We Are Still Trying To Figure Out How A Brand New Mazda CX-5 Did THIS In A Drive Through

Agent009 submitted on 3/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:14:52 AM

Views : 500 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Drive-thrus are apparently very dangerous places. You buy some fast food, you get a coffee, and you flip over. At least, that is the worst-case scenario, and the driver of a Mazda CX-5 has one hell of a tale to tell.
 
The incident took place in Londonderry, New Hampshire, right at the entrance of a drive-thru, near a gas station. The Londonderry Police Department shared photos of the aftermath, captioning the post with humor: "Life happens, but coffee helps." It would have probably helped, but the driver did not get there.
 
The Mazda CX-5 they were driving now lays on one side as if it's taking a nap. Of course, the drive-thru is no place for a nap, and that's not why it ended up in that very unusual position.
 


Read Article


We Are Still Trying To Figure Out How A Brand New Mazda CX-5 Did THIS In A Drive Through

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)