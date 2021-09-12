We Ask The Questions The P_SSY Auto Media Won't. Should EV Owners Face HIGHER Driving Taxes Since EV's Weigh WAY MORE Than ICE Vehicles? EV And Climate People Will HATE The Answer.

Even if you have less than six brain cells left, you know that MOST auto outlets are RADICALLY liberal and IN THE TANK for EV's and climate change spending.



So the question we are posing here is:



1. A question they are ALL going to hate

2. Something that SHOULD be considered because the extra weight in those vehicles will damage infrastructure FASTER than ICE vehicles.

3. A problem that has never even crossed into their radar.

4. An inconvenient truth.



it's a fact that EV's Are HEAVY and bloated due to the weight of the batteries. In most cases, WAY heavier than their ICE brethren.



Can you imagine how much more damage an EV Semi will do to already crumbling bridges?



So our question is should EV's pay a HIGHER driving tax because they will be a much higher burden to the infrastructure on USA roads, highways and bridges?



Discuss...





