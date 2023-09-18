We Can Safely Say The Detroit Auto Show Was An Embarrassment

Sure, anyone can say that September was destined for doom because August 2023 was such an incredible month. Everything started with the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser global launch and subsequent return to America as the J250 Lexus GX's sibling. Then we continued with the boxy 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's global launch taking place – where else? – in Santa Fe, New Mexico, followed by GM taking over New York's Times Square to launch the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. But wait, as these three significant introductions were only the appetizer – the 2023 Monterey Car Week was so brimming with novelties from all around the world and across all ages that it's probably one of the main reasons IAA Mobility 2023 and NAIAS 2023 felt so barren and deserted. There's no point in itemizing all of them because I would fall in love with the California event all over again, and I had just gotten read of the smitten-like feeling.



