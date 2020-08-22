We Expose The BIGGEST Lie About Small Pickups. WHY Are SO Many People FOOLED?

Not everyone needs a full size pickup truck. But they sure are handy and nice to have.



But with volatile gas prices sometimes people need to consider different options.



It's a logical conclusion. If you get a smaller truck with a less powerful engine you can save a lot of money every month on gas. Right?



And when you look on the window sticker, there is a HUGE difference in the projected fuel economy numbers.



Makes sense and many people end up getting a mid-size truck like a Tacoma, Ranger, Frontier, or others.



But THEN, after owning them for a while they find out the BIGGEST LIE about these trucks.



THEIR GAS MILEAGE IS GARBAGE!!! In fact MANY can't match the mileage of a full size truck like say the Ford F-150 eco-boost 3.5!



And I can tell you this personally because I recently owned a Tacoma and the F-150.



The F-150 was a 2017 SuperCrew 4x4 3.5 eco-boost. And the Tacoma had the standard 3.5 6 cyl. EPA said Up to 20 city / 23 highway on the Taco.



In my tests I was LUCKY to get 15.7 city and 17 hwy on the Toyota. The Ford easily got 18.5 city and 23 hwy.



The kind of mileage where you ask what the hell was I thinking?



For comparison a friend of mines son drove his Nissan Frontier 4x4 from Aspen (Where the beer flows like wine) to San Diego and got a paltry 17.5 MPG HIGHWAY!



But don't take our word for it. So many people report how disappointing the mileage is on Ranger/Taco/Frontier.



So why doesn't the major auto media call it out? Well, it's 2020 so we all know the answer in the era of fakenews and we're not gonna say a word because we need the ad dollars.



So tell us Spies, how many people do YOU know that have these trucks and are getting hosed at the tank.








