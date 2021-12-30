We Got ELECTRIC CARS. BUT WHERE THE F Are The CHARGERS?

Agent001 submitted on 12/30/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:06:32 PM
Here is a handy chart of the ratio of EV's to chargers around the world.Will they EVER fix the infrastructure problem and if they do THEN who fixes the CAPACITY problem of enough POWER?Electric Cars But No Chargers!? #AutonomousVehicles #SelfDrivingCars #electriccars #ElectricVehicles #Automotive #5G Via @StatistaCharts pic.twitter.com/0Kq1LFSLFl— Dr. Marcell Vollmer #StaySafe #CES2022 Carpe Diem (@mvollmer1) December 30, 2021
