We Got ELECTRIC CARS. BUT WHERE THE F Are The CHARGERS?

Here is a handy chart of the ratio of EV's to chargers around the world.

Will they EVER fix the infrastructure problem and if they do THEN who fixes the CAPACITY problem of enough POWER?





