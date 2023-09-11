We Have A Winner! Dodge Dealer Puts $250,000 Markup On Challenger SRT Demon

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is an amazing car, and it starts at just $98,261. For that plus the price of options, you get a zero to 60 time as quick as 1.66 seconds, 1,025 horsepower on E85, and a trip down the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds, which is quicker than a Bugatti Chiron. One Michigan dealer thinks that means it's actually worth $386,321. On top of a $133,131 MSRP, it has added a truly biblical $250,000 markup.



An original image posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit—perhaps a bit of an understatement—contains a VIN and stock number that both match a listing from DARCARS Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Silver Spring. We've reached out to the dealership to confirm the price, but the window sticker appears to be legitimate.





