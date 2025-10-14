We May Never See More Affordable Tesla Models

Tesla launched its long-promised "more affordable models" in the US, to the disappointment of almost everyone, including many Tesla fans. The carmaker is accused of delaying them too much, removing too many features, and pricing them too high to make a meaningful difference. This could very well repeat the unfortunate fate of the Cybertruck RWD, which was canceled just five months after its launch. Tesla had promised to offer more affordable models for years, but was never quite comfortable with the idea. Even as the Model 3 was in development in 2016, Elon Musk announced a $35,000 variant that never was, until the EV tax credit made it possible. Closer to our time, Musk promised a $25,000 EV, which, in its best form, should've been a compact EV built using a revolutionary "unboxed vehicle" manufacturing process.



