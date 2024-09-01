We Show You How To Buy A Tesla Model 3 Potentially For SIXTEEN-THOUSAND DOLLARS!

Hertz is now selling off its early Tesla inventory, offering some great deals on these popular electric vehicles. With prices starting at $20,000 and the $4,000 federal used EV credit, you can snag one of these cars for as low as $16,000. This is an incredible opportunity for those looking to switch to an electric vehicle without breaking the bank.



These vehicles are mostly 2021 models, and while they may have high mileage, they still have a lot of life left in them. Keep in mind that these cars were previously used as rentals, so they might have been treated less gently than privately owned vehicles. However, with the warranty on the battery and motors still intact, you can feel confident in your purchase.



So if you're in the market for a Tesla and want to take advantage of this amazing deal, head over to Hertz and check out their inventory. You might just find the perfect electric car for you at a price that's hard to beat.



Would YOU take a chance on one? And what are the KEY things to look out for if someone is in the market for one?



You're welcome!











NEWS: Hertz has started selling off its early Tesla inventory.



Prices bottom at $20k, but including the $4k Federal used EV credit, that can get as low as $16k. pic.twitter.com/qTTvtQzMg8 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 10, 2024



