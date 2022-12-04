We TOLD You This Would Happen - Toyota Dealer Adds $10,000 To 2023 GR Corolla Price

Price gouging is a frustrating fact of life in 2022. From houses to GPUs, and gaming console to cars, real world transaction prices often far exceed the numbers that got us excited about the item in the first place. But if even ordinary cars are selling for over list, how much of a markup are car fans facing for the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, a car so hyped it has dealers rubbing their hands together manically like Scooby-Doo villains? After a triple-tailpipe exhaustive investigation, Carscoops can now put an indicative number on dealers’ inherent greediness. As my colleague Stephen Rivers alluded to when we asked Toyota how many GR Corollas would be made for the States the first year of production, a couple of us here at Carscoops are/were interested in the hot hatch and reached out to dealers within our respective states.



