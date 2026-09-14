We Told You This Was Coming: The Auto Industry Is Facing A Software Crisis

Agent009 submitted on 9/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:04 AM

Views : 512 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

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If you have ever fought your own dashboard to change the temperature in your car or answer a phone call, the data now backs you up. Infotainment systems have become the single largest source of complaints from new-car owners, and while nearly every other part of the modern vehicle is getting better, the screens are stuck in place. Roughly a quarter of everything owners gripe about now traces back to the multimedia stack.
 
That figure comes from JD Power, which surveys tens of thousands of new-car buyers and lessees about their problems and then sells the aggregated data to the companies building the parts. The short version for a shopper: the touchscreen is now the weakest link in an otherwise improving product, and the companies making these systems have every financial incentive to keep it that way.


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We Told You This Was Coming: The Auto Industry Is Facing A Software Crisis

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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