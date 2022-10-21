We'll Leave The Light On For You. IS the BMW XM BETTER Or WORSE Looking With The Lights On?

Headlights make a huge difference when it comes to the look of design.



Just ask Audi.



They turned around the entire companies sales being the first to put LED's in their products across the board.



And the next move they made piggybacking on that was to be the first company to have all the lights turned on at auto shows with everything on the stand. Brilliant move and everyone followed.



So take look at the new BMW XM. This is the first shot I've seen showing it with the lights on.



Is it BETTER or WORSE looking with them illuminated?













