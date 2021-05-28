We're Not The ONLY SPIES. Elon Musk And Tesla Like What We Do SO Much They've Decided To SPY On Their Drivers?

A man buying his second Tesla has claimed the company has switched on driver-facing cameras to monitor if they are pay attention to the road, it has been reported.



Kevin Smith revealed to CNBC that he ordered his 2021 Model Y at the end of March but, when he received it, he spotted a release note in the touchscreen display that told him cabin cameras would be switched on when Autopilot is engaged.



'The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now detect and alert driver inattentiveness while Autopilot is engaged,' reads the release note obtained by the outlet.



Is Tesla spying on drivers? Elon Musk's firm 'switches on cameras in some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to make sure drivers are watching the road'



