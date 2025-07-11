Website Picks 50 Future Cars WORTH Waiting For. We DARE You To Find ONE TRULY EXCITING ONE In Their List.

50 Future Cars Worth Waiting For: 2026-2030 is out, a glossy scroll of electrified sameness masquerading as innovation. From Alfa Romeo's 2028 Giulia hybrid (yay, more turbo V-6s before the inevitable EV snooze) to the Chrysler 300's Halcyon-inspired resurrection—sleek, sure, but just a sedan in a world of crossovers. Dodge Charger V-8? Old-school rumble, but we're betting it's wrapped in compliance tech. Ford's $30K electric truck? Practical, until the range anxiety hits.



The "thrillers"? Porsche's 2026 Hypercar with 1,700 hp—impressive, until you realize it's another three-motor EV chasing lap times like every other Teutonic missile. Tesla Roadster, teased since 2017, now "2026"? We'll believe it when we see the vapor trail. Mazda's rotary sports car? Niche nostalgia for gearheads nursing hangovers from the RX-8 era. Lamborghini Lanzador hybrid? Delays piling up like unpaid bills—electric supercar or bust?



SUV glut alert: BMW X5 on Neue Klasse (efficient, yawn), Rivian R2 at $45K (adventure for the masses, or just a shrunken R1S?), and Mercedes' "Little G" off-roader—G-Class lite, because nothing says excitement like a compact box on steroids. Even the exotics, like Bugatti-Rimac's TBD hyperbeast, feel like boardroom fever dreams, not garage legends.



These aren't cars to crave; they're mandates in motion—hybrids hedging bets, EVs ticking boxes. Truly pulse-racing? A manual Silvia revival or Koenigsegg-level lunacy. But here? Zilch. Retitle it "50 Reasons to Hit the Snooze button on Showrooms."



Full list at link.



