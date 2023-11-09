Weed Related Traffic Accidents Soar 457% After Ontario Legalization

The rate of drivers headed to the hospital for traffic collisions in which the attending physicians believed that cannabis was involved have risen dramatically since the province of Ontario, Canada, legalized the sale of the substance for recreational purposes, a new study has found. Despite that, the overall number of hospital visits is still very small, and pales in comparison to those related to other substances, like alcohol. In a new study published by Jama Network Open, researchers found that annual rates of people going to Ontario hospitals for traffic accident-related injuries in which cannabis may have played a role rose by 475.3 percent between 2010 and 2021.



