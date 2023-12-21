Welcome To The Holidays: Toyota Recalls 1.12 Million Vehicles For Airbags That Don't Deploy

Toyota has issued a worldwide safety recall affecting 1.12 million vehicles. All based on the TNGA-K platform for FWD and AWD cars and crossovers from the D segment upward, the vehicles in question are equipped with occupant classification system sensors that may have been improperly manufactured.

The potentially defective sensors determine the weight of whoever is seated in the front passenger seat. In the event of a short circuit, said occupant classification sensors won't report the weight of the front passenger to the supplemental restraint system. In other words, the airbag may not deploy as intended in certain crashes, thus increasing the risk of injury, especially in the case of children and small adults.



