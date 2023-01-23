Well Duh: Tesla EU Wait Times Increase After Price Cuts

Tesla Model Y wait times are increasing in Germany, albeit only by a few weeks. Tesla recently cut prices for all its models in a bid to maintain sales growth and increase economies of scale.

The Model Y RWD, which currently isn't sold in the US, saw expected delivery dates rise to February-March earlier this week. Although initially January-February dates remained for the Long Range and Performance variants of the Y, now they too are displaying February-March lead times - which is fair enough as January is almost over.