Well Duh: Tesla EU Wait Times Increase After Price Cuts

Tesla Model Y wait times are increasing in Germany, albeit only by a few weeks. Tesla recently cut prices for all its models in a bid to maintain sales growth and increase economies of scale. 

 

The Model Y RWD, which currently isn't sold in the US, saw expected delivery dates rise to February-March earlier this week. Although initially January-February dates remained for the Long Range and Performance variants of the Y, now they too are displaying February-March lead times - which is fair enough as January is almost over.



