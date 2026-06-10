Were The 5th Generation Toyota Supra's Dismal Sales, A Lesson Worth Learning?

Agent009 submitted on 10/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:17 AM

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It felt like Toyota's GR Supra would be fast-tracked to stardom after it made a triumphant return to showrooms in 2019, but things haven't quite worked out that way.Toyota sold fewer than 40,000 GR Supras in seven years – less than half of what its BMW twin managed with the Z4. For a nameplate carrying 45 years of legend, that's a brutal number. So why does Toyota consider the Supra a success anyway?
 
The Supra was one of Toyota's most prolific models during the 20th century, with the car being a mainstay of the Japanese manufacturer's range between 1978 and 2002. The two-door sports car was not only a thrilling drive in its standard form, but it garnered a reputation in the world of car modification, primarily due to its over-engineered mechanical makeup that allowed for a ton of upgrade work to be carried out without significantly affecting reliability.


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Were The 5th Generation Toyota Supra's Dismal Sales, A Lesson Worth Learning?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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