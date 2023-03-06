Were YOU One Of The Tesla NAYSAYERS Waiting And Trumpeting That They Would NEVER Meet Their Promise For A LOW Priced Model? Well, The 30k Model Is Here NOW!

Tesla surprises the market by confirming that buyers of its cheapest Model 3 now have access to the full $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles instead of the previous $3,750.



It’s unclear how they achieved that, but it does bring the price of the Model 3 down to ~$30,000 for those who can take advantage of the tax credit.



As we previously reported, buyers of new Tesla vehicles had access to a new and updated federal tax credit for electric vehicles since the start of the year.



THIRTY THOUSAND! NOT for a CRAP Bolt. For a Model 3.



Full story at the link









Read Article