Were You Naughty Or Nice? BMW To Replace Santa's Sleigh With M5 Touring

Currently, it is a well-known fact that BMW's modern design is a little… wacky, to say the least. It's also quite different across the board if you think about models like the M2, M3 and M4, 7 Series, or XM.



Recently, they started tying up the knots a little bit with the all-new 5 Series and X2, for example. They're still mildly controversial, but at least you'll recognize them a lot more efficiently in a crowd. Speaking of the 5 Series, which was initially presented in all-electric i5 and ICE-powered sedan form, its other body style – the five-door station wagon, is one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry.



Our spy photographer partners have caught prototypes of the i5 and M5 Touring just about everywhere. The rumor mill has caught wind that BMW M decided to allow the high-performance station wagon to make the trip to North America alongside the M5 sedan, and patent drawings have spilled the beans on the 5 Series Touring design since October.









