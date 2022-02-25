West Virginia Considers Bill To Ban OTA Updates And Force Dealer Visits

Just as the auto industry starts to really embrace 21st-century technology, a legislative bill in West Virginia could throw a speedbump in the road of progress. Specifically, the bill hopes to stymie an automaker's ability to push some over-the-air updates to vehicles, depending on how they're used.

The bill, which was originally reported on by CleanTechnica, would require any post-sale software upgrades to be performed by a dealership rather than an OTA update. Thankfully, updates to the navigation or entertainment system are excluded, but still, it's hardly a win for consumers. This would require a customer to visit a dealership for a simple upgrade rather than the automaker just pushing it to the car.