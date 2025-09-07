West Virigina Will Throw You In Jail For Failing To Slow Down For Emergency Vehicles

Slow Down Move Over laws exist all over the USA. In fact, every single state has a law that requires such behavior on major highways. Not every state has the same requirement, though, and now, West Virginia is expanding its previous guidance. The direction to slow down and move over will apply far more broadly with consequences that are consistent regardless of who is on the side of the road. In 2003, West Virginia passed a ‘slow down move over’ law that protected first responders. It requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to the pulled-over vehicle, and if they can’t do that, slow down. If there are no mitigating circumstances, they must both slow down and move over.



