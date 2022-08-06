What A Blow: Florida Driver Injured After Crashing SUV While Having Oral Sex

In what can only be considered a master class in what Not To Do, a couple ended up with some interesting “minor” injuries after wrecking their SUV head-on into a FedEx van while naked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last Thursday evening.



Well, the newscaster at ABC Local 10 called the injuries sustained by the male driver of the SUV as minor. I’ll let you be the judge of just how severe the injury was: At the time of the crash, the woman inside the SUV was performing oral sex on the male driver, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue who responded to the scene. The driver of the SUV sustained injuries to his private area due to what was going on at the time of the crash, according to FLFR.?



