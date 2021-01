The combined EPA range is 305 mi (491 km), but if you are interested in highway value, well, it's noticeably lower: 281. 8 mi (453 km).



It might turn out that the real world results will be higher, as according to the additional info, the combined range was voluntarily lowered from 314 miles.



The combined energy consumption is: 101 MPGe or 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km).



And the car is.....



The Mustang Mach-E.



Pretty impressive.



Click the link for ore info...





Read Article