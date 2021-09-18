What Are The MOST Overrated SUV's And Crossover's In 2021?

Without a doubt, suv and crossover sales are HOTTER than EVER.



And when you read most of the car websites you hear all the gen-x and millennial writers swoon over station wagons and wonder WHY people aren't buying them in the USA anymore.



SIMPLE. and we'll make it easy for these writers to understand.



THERE ARE A MILLION REALLY GOOD SUV'S AND CROSSOVERS THAT ARE WAY MORE PRACTICAL, USEFUL AND MEET THEIR SPACE NEEDS MUCH BETTER.



But even though there is a great selection out there for today's buyers there are still some that are REALLY overrated and not very good for a number of reasons.



We want you to list the ones that YOU feel are the MOST overrated. And be sure to tell us WHY you believe they are.



I'll start the game but by NO means is this the ONLY one...



All-new Land Rover DEFENDER. So many ELEMENT'S of it are OFFENDER's to me. The face and the electrical issues lead the list for me.



Discuss...









