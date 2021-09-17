What Are The MOST Popular Cars And Trucks With HISPANIC Americans? Survey SAYS???

The Hispanic American community represents 19 percent of the population. This makes the Hispanic American population a more participative “minority” in the economy, culture, science, and in all areas of life. The automotive industry is no exception: Nearly 20 percent of vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2020 were purchased by people of Latino origin.



According to IHS Markit, a consulting firm that conducts research work on the automotive industry, the preferred brands of Hispanic Americans in 2020 were:



1. Toyota

2. Honda

3. Chevrolet

4. Ford

5. Nissan

6. Jeep

7. Hyundai

8. KIA

9. Subaru

10. GMC



Most popular by vehicle



1. Honda Civic

2. Toyota Corolla

3. Toyota RAV4

4. Toyota Camry

5. Chevrolet Silverado



The people who did the study accredited the Toyota love to their active marketing directly to the community. Do you agree or are there other variables?



And does any of this surprise you? Are there vehicles you THOUGHT would be there that WEREN'T. Or brands that you didn't think would resonate?



Discuss...





