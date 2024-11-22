What Are The Odds That The Cybertruck Will Become Permanent Part Of The Presidential Motorcade?

Agent009 submitted on 11/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:45 AM

Views : 310 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk’s lips are firmly glued to President Trump’s rump, so it shouldn’t be surprising to learn a Tesla Cybertruck was recently spotted in a motorcade for the newly elected commander-in-chief. While it’s not clear who was in the vehicle, it took part in a convoy that was transporting the president-elect to a SpaceX launch in Texas earlier this week.
 
As you can see in videos posted to social media, the angular pickup stands out like a sore thumb in a sea of black Chevrolet Tahoes or Suburbans. They’re also joined by a black Ford F-150, which is presumably a Police Responder variant.



 


Read Article


What Are The Odds That The Cybertruck Will Become Permanent Part Of The Presidential Motorcade?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)