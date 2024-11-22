What Are The Odds That The Cybertruck Will Become Permanent Part Of The Presidential Motorcade?

Elon Musk’s lips are firmly glued to President Trump’s rump, so it shouldn’t be surprising to learn a Tesla Cybertruck was recently spotted in a motorcade for the newly elected commander-in-chief. While it’s not clear who was in the vehicle, it took part in a convoy that was transporting the president-elect to a SpaceX launch in Texas earlier this week.

As you can see in videos posted to social media, the angular pickup stands out like a sore thumb in a sea of black Chevrolet Tahoes or Suburbans. They’re also joined by a black Ford F-150, which is presumably a Police Responder variant.