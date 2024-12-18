What Are The Pros And Cons Of Trump Dismantling The EV Agenda?

As Biden's presidential term comes to an end, the torch is being placed back into Trump's hands for the next four years. The incoming administration's transition team is readying a sweeping set of policy changes that are more akin to a U-Turn than fostering progress, and a huge focus of the Trump team is on electric cars. Unlike the Biden administration, Trump isn't so hot on the idea of subsidizing the EV industry, and that means a number of policy changes could undo the headway made by the Inflation Reduction Act. Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things electric and automotive tech. Today, we're chatting about Trump's official plans for EVs during his incoming term, the surprising strategy automakers are taking to meet EU's 2025 emissions requirements, and a glimpse into what happens if Mercedes can't grow market share in China. Let's Jump in.



