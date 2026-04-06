What Are The Risks Of A Cyber Attack On Your Car?

Could your car be hacked? In 2025, 612,000 UK businesses were the victims of cyber breaches and attacks, and given the way vehicles these days are digitised and interconnected almost to a fault, it’s perhaps only a matter of time until criminals turn their attention to cars. “Cybersecurity in automotive has been around for quite a while in some form or another,” explains Paul Wooderson, chief cybersecurity engineer at Horiba MIRA – one of the leading firms in the development and testing of defences against cyber attacks. “But in the last 10 years it’s become more mainstream as vehicles have become more connected.”



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