What Are They Smoking? General Motors Plans To Dominate EV Software By 2025

General Motors Co plans to position itself as a technology platform company that is as focused on software as it is on making electric vehicles when it meets with investors next week, including revealing a scheduled rollout for at least 20 EVs in the United States over the next several years. The No. 1 U.S. automaker has said it will talk on Wednesday about its growth strategy, EV and software platform advantages, its self-driving vehicle business and the related financial road map as it seeks to draw new investors and a valuation closer to that of EV market leader Tesla Inc. A spokesman declined to disclose further details.



