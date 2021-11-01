What Automaker Logo Needs A Refresh The Most?

Last week, it seemed like everyone was getting new logos. It started with Kia, which rang in its pointy rebranding with a fireworks show. By Friday, General Motors had a surprise new look too, its first comprehensive makeover since 1964. Hell, even Burger King got in on the fun (and arguably outshined them all.)

Every time a familiar brand dons a new identifier, controversy is sure to follow. However, few brands are American institutions on GM’s level, and typically brands with such history rarely opt for drastic changes. See the thinning of the Volkswagen logo for a prime example of extablished automakers playing it safe.