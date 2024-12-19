What Automaker Will The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Give Sleepless Nights?

We finally got a look at the 2026 Hyundai Palisade a couple of weeks ago, but Hyundai stayed quiet about any of the mechanical details. Fortunately for us, we're getting a sneak peek via a leak from Korean Instagram account Palisade Owners Club. The account shared Korean-market slides, possibly from a press or dealer presentation, and they contain numbers for the engines and some of the SUV's dimensions. Let's dig in. Hyundai Motor Company was founded in 1967 by Chung Ju-yung, 20 years after the birth of the Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company. The automotive marque's first model was the Cortina, birthed with the help of Ford in 1968, while its first self-developed car arrived the year after as the Pony. Since then, the company has found success with affordable cars and has consistently become known for reliability and value. Nowadays, its ventures vary from combustion, hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen mobility solutions to robotics. The information from Palisade Owners Club is specifically for the Palisade in South Korea, and that means not everything might appear in the US. For instance, the outgoing Palisade was available with diesel engines in Korea, whereas the US got a single gas-powered 3.8-liter V6. But looking at the slides, we see three possible engines for America.



